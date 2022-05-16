Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.66) to GBX 2,072 ($25.55) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mondi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,272.00.

MONDY opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mondi has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.9429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

