Zacks Investment Research Lowers NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

NEXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NextDecade from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NEXT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $751.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 975,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607,456 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 257.4% in the first quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 767,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

