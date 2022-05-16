Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LSEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LSEA opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.24.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Ho purchased 33,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $253,524.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Forsum purchased 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693 in the last 90 days. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 864,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

