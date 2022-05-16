Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) to Hold

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

NYSE:BILL traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

