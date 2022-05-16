Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will post sales of $322.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.90 million. RPC posted sales of $188.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RES. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

RES traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 83,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.51. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 over the last three months. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RPC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 744,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RPC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 449,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

