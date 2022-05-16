Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $394.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will post sales of $394.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $401.20 million and the lowest is $382.80 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $204.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 107,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

