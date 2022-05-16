Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 585,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% in the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRKR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.31. 102,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,623. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.