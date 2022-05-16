Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKRGet Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 585,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% in the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRKR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.31. 102,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,623. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.