Zacks: Brokerages Expect Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Full House Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Full House Resorts reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Full House Resorts.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 18,500 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

FLL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 292,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,021. The company has a market capitalization of $236.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

