Zacks: Brokerages Expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) to post $1.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTRP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 3,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,751. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

