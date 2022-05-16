Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.05 Million

Analysts expect that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $284.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WW International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.55 million to $287.20 million. WW International posted sales of $311.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WW International will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WW International.

Get WW International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WW traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 26,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,048. WW International has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.