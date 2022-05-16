Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $816.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) will post sales of $816.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $798.74 million to $825.70 million. Realty Income reported sales of $464.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of O traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. 105,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,010. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.