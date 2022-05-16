Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.76. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Navient by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,469. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

