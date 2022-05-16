Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Post $1.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,165. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

