Zacks: Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TER traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.11. 18,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,221. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

