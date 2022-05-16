Zacks: Analysts Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.59 billion and the lowest is $19.54 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $81.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 billion to $84.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.33. 3,891,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average is $120.66.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

