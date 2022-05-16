Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $3.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.19 and the highest is $3.41. Owens Corning reported earnings of $2.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $12.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

