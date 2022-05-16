Zacks: Analysts Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.33. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.45. 22,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,797. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

