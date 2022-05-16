Zacks: Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,158,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 225,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 63,552 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.64. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.56.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
