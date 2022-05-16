Zacks: Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

CTXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,158,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 225,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 63,552 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.64. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

