Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.06. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. 2,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,424. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

