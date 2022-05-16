Zacks: Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) to Announce $1.96 EPS

Brokerages predict that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Avnet posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Avnet stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,029. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

