Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will announce $82.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.98 billion and the lowest is $79.52 billion. Apple reported sales of $81.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $394.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.17 billion to $402.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $420.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $404.18 billion to $428.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.9% in the first quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 177,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.54. 86,541,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,203,688. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

