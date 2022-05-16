Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post $1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.69. Voya Financial reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

