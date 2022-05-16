Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post $1.47 EPS

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.69. Voya Financial reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.