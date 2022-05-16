Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 116,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,191 shares of company stock worth $2,080,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

