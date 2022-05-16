Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $18.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $32.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

PDD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,270,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.19. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,840 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 181.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,548 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.