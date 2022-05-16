Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.59 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $22.40. 28,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,908. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.