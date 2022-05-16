Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.64 Million

Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) to report sales of $70.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $281.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $285.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.85 million to $290.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NMFC stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 4,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,307. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

