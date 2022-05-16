Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.39. 28,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,931. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. 19.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

