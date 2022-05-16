Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $69.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the lowest is $68.57 million. CalAmp reported sales of $79.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $299.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $306.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $299.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 217,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in CalAmp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $200.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.30.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

