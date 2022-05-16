Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $987.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will report sales of $987.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $932.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Cabot posted sales of $917.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of CBT traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. 12,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,360. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

