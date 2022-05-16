Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

