Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $65,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $112.83 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $124.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.