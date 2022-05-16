yAxis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,027.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 98.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, yAxis has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a total market cap of $34,748.74 and approximately $13,027.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00516045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,896.80 or 1.72824015 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.