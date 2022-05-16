Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YMAB. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 69,728 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,502. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.