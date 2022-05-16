Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.24.

XEBEF stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

