Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $58,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

