Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $74.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 200,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,252. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

