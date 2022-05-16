Wownero Price Tops $0.0851 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $14,404.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00510761 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.