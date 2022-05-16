World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $138.48

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $138.48 and last traded at $144.22, with a volume of 46178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $944.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.73.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). The firm had revenue of $166.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.91 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

