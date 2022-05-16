World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $138.48

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $138.48 and last traded at $144.22, with a volume of 46178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.23.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $944.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.73.
In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
