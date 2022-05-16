Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $61.02 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 4.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $61,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $1,944,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.17. 9,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

