Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,576,000 after acquiring an additional 457,513 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 644,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,509,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $284.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

