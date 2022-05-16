Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $316,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 624,355 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 756,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,770,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

