Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.15. 473,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,095,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

