Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 453.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 26,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.57. The stock had a trading volume of 210,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,925. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $406.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average of $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.