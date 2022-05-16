Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 22,296 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 1.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.30. 89,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

