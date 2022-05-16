Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,258 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $2,272,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.46. 90,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,864. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

