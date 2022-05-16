Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,220,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.01. 17,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,173. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

