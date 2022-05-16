Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 19,499 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $46,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.67. 69,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,322. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.55.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

