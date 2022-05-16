WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Gap Up to $69.04

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.04, but opened at $71.28. WNS shares last traded at $71.13, with a volume of 303 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WNS by 143.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 442,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

