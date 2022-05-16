Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.01

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 75753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

