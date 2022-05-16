Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $29.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,704,000 after buying an additional 422,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 227,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

